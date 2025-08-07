Rishabh Pant's Toe Fracture Sidelines Him From Asia Cup 2025; Stumper Remains Doubtful For WI Tests At Home: Report

India's Rishabh Pant comes down for the batting during the second day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester | Image: AP

Rishabh Pant, the Indian wicketkeeper-batter, is reportedly ruled out of the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 tournament. Pant's toe fracture will keep him out of action for a while.

The wicketkeeper-batter also remains doubtful of the upcoming West Indies Tests at home. Considering Pant's performance in the recently concluded Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, it could be a significant setback for the Shubman Gill-led Team India.

Rishabh Pant Out Of Asia Cup, Possibly Ruled Out Of West Indies Tests As Well: Reports

Rishabh Pant suffered a toe fracture during the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series against England. The wicketkeeper-batter suffered a nasty hit off Chris Woakes while attempting a premeditated sweep shot during the Old Trafford Test.

The injury was gruesome, and Pant was struggling to walk after the hit. The Indian cricketer had to be carried out of the field in an ambulance buggy and had to be rushed to a medical facility.

Despite the nasty blow, Pant returned to bat the next day and completed his half-century in the process. His fighting spirit received praise from all over, including the former English cricketers.

With the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy now concluded, Rishabh Pant is expected to undergo rehab for his broken toe. He will be out of action for at least six weeks.

According to TOI Sports, the Indian stumper is expected to miss out on the upcoming Asia Cup 2025. Pant's availability for the West Indies tests at home also remains in doubt.

Who Could Replace Rishabh Pant in Asia Cup and The WI Tests At Home?

In Rishabh Pant's absence, Dhruv Jurel was the man in action behind the stumps. The 24-year-old was selected to replace Pant in the Oval Test, which Team India won by six runs.

Given that Jurel put up a decent performance against England in the home tests, he could be the one to replace the regular wicketkeeper-batter for Team India.

In terms of the Asia Cup 2025, Team India would have options like Sanju Samson to be a part of the limited-over tournament. In case they opt for a veteran stumper, KL Rahul becomes another suitable choice for the job.