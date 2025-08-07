Sanju Samson Formally Requests Trade From Rajasthan Royals Amid Rumours Of Discord: Report

Updated 7 August 2025 at 20:18 IST
Sanju Samson, the Rajasthan Royals' skipper, has reportedly handed a formal request to either be traded or get released ahead of the IPL auction. The issue stemmed from the 2025 season when the rift rumours between Samson and coach Rahul Dravid were heating up.
Tensions seemingly simmered throughout the season as Sanju Samson's body language suggested that his relationship with the team was no longer the way it used to be.
The Rajasthan Royals' IPL 2025 campaign was marred by a streak of poor performance, putting them at the bottom of the standings. The inaugural IPL champions had put up a firm performance in 2024 but couldn't withstand the pressure in the 2025 season.
While the team had a couple of positives, the Sanju Samson issue has dominated the headlines. Reports had claimed that the skipper was not content with the management and that there were issues between both sides.
According to Cricbuzz, the differences have significantly escalated as captain Sanju Samson has "formally requested to be traded or released into the auction."
For the Rajasthan Royals, losing a quality player like Samson would be a significant loss, as he brings several qualities to the team.
From strong leadership qualities to supreme wicketkeeping in the limited-over format, Sanju was a massive steal for the team.
One of the reasons why Sanju Samson is rethinking his destiny with the franchise is due to the rise of Vainhav Sooryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal. The young cricketers have provided an explosive start with the bat for RR. Sooryavanshi has stepped in as Samson's replacement and did a phenomenal job as the team's opener.
Despite Sanju Samson's return in IPL 2025, the Royals management did not want to break the fierce opening pair, and they pushed the skipper to the number three spot.
Sanju Samson is currently locked in with the Rajasthan Royals as his deal with the franchise wraps up at the end of the 2027 season. Whether the IPL franchise would let him go in a trade or release him before the auction is yet to be seen.
