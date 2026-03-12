Rs 10,000 For Best Fielder! Suryakumar Yadav's STUNNING Revelation After Historic T20 World Cup 2026 Win

T20 World Cup 2026: Now that the T20 World Cup is over, all the behind-the-scenes stories are coming out slowly and surely. India captain Suryakumar Yadav has made a huge revelation over the plan they put in place to improve the team's fielding during the marquee event. Good fielding and catching played a huge role in India's victory, not many would forget Axar Patel's screamer to send England captain Harry Brook packing.

‘T Dilip introduced a ₹10,000 prize for the best fielder in practice’

Suryakumar revealed that a Rs 10,000 prize money was given to the player who fielded best during the training session. He also claimed that it was fielding coach T. Dilip who came up with the idea.

"Axar’s catch in the semi-final — similar to mine in 2024, just higher stakes. I was standing on the side and sprinted the moment he took it. A pressure situation that completely changed the course of the game. And the people working behind the scenes — fielding coach T Dilip introduced a ₹10,000 prize for the best fielder in practice," Suryakumar Yadav told the Indian Express.

"After the South Africa game, the video analyst showed us a ten-minute video of the past two years — one reel for the batters set to the Bahubali song, one for the bowlers set to O Shera Teer Te Taj. These small moments make a team stronger," he added.

