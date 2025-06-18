South Africa's Aiden Markram & Lungi Ngidi Reap Rewards With Rise In ICC Test Rankings After WTC Final Heroics

Proteas Men all-rounder Aiden Markram and right-arm quick Lungi Ngidi reaped immense benefits after South Africa was crowned as the new ICC World Test Champions. The SA cricketers have taken a significant leap in the ICC Test standings after rising up to the occasion among the fans and putting a clinical performance at the home of cricket.

Aiden Markram Soars In the ICC Test Batters & All-Rounder Rankings

The World Test Championship Final witnessed history after South Africa clinched a clinical triumph over test cricket powerhouse Australia. The Proteas Men defeated the defending champs at Lord's Cricket Ground as the Temba Bavuma-led side pulled off a clinical outing to put themselves in the driver's seat. A clinical partnership from centurion Aiden Markram and skipper Temba Bavuma pulled off a successful rescue effort in the rollercoaster summit clash.

After South Africa's clinical win at the World Test Championship Final, batter Aiden Markram has soared up seven spots in the ICC Men's test batting rankings. The Proteas Men cricketer now stands right outside the top ten with 723 points. He has a two-point difference from New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell, who is at the number ten spot with 725 points.

Aiden Markram scored a spectacular century to put South Africa in a better position at the WTC Final. The 30-year-old scored 136 runs off 207 balls, which put SA ahead in the summit clash. Markram's skillful contribution with the ball helped him jump up 44 spots in the test all-rounders rankings with 49 points.

Lungi Ngidi Climbs Up Multiple Spots In Test Bowling Rankings

Apart from Aiden Markram, South African pacer Lungi Ngidi has also reaped massive achievements with his performance in the ICC World Test Championship Final. The right arm quick took a significant leap in the men's test bowlers rankings as he soared to the number 37 spot.

The Proteas Men pacer climbed up seven spots and now shares the position with Sri Lanka's Lahiru Kumara and Pakistan's Naseem Shah after the ICC player rankings were updated.