Rishabh Pant, Yuvraj Singh Celebrate Shubhanshu Shukla's Groundbreaking Axiom-4 Mission: 'Your Journey Inspires A Generation'

It is a proud moment for all Indians worldwide as the Axiom-4 Mission, piloted by Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, was launched aboard a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Wednesday, June 25th.

Axiom-4 Mission launched at 12:00 PM IST, and will dock at approximately 4 PM IST, on Thursday, June 26th, taking almost 26 hours.

With the launch of Axiom-4, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla is set to become the first ever Indian to visit NASA's orbiting laboratory.

The Axiom-4 is a four-member team mission, which includes Peggy Whitson, Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski, Tibor Kapu, and Shubhanshu Shukla.

After the launch of Axiom-4, Indians all over the world took to their social media and congratulated Shubhanshu Shukla for his historic achievement and for making India proud.

Star Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant and former cricketer Yuvraj Singh also joined hands to congratulate Shubhanshu Shukla for his historic moment.

Rishabh Pant, Yuvraj Singh Laud Shubhanshu Shukla's Axiom-4 Mission

Taking to his official X handle, Rishabh Pant hailed Shukla's legacy, saying that his journey will

"What a moment for India. What a legacy for Shubanshu Shukla. Your journey inspires a generation," Rishabh Pant wrote on X.

Meanwhile, Yuvraj Singh heaped praise on Shubhanshu Shukla, saying that he lifted the hopes of all the Indians. He further added that Shubhanshu Shukla's achievements will be remembered for generations.

"As Group Captain Shukla lifted off into space, he carried with him not just the hopes of a nation, but the strength of every Indian who dares to dream big. This is a moment we’ll remember for generations," Yuvraj Singh wrote on X.

