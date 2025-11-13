Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: The Complete Guide To Participating Nations, Full Squad Details, Venue, Timings, Live Streaming, And Other Details

Following the men's Asia Cup 2025, get ready for some gripping action from the continent's most exciting emerging stars. The Asia Cup Rising Stars is all set to light up Doha with some gripping cricketing action in the fast-paced T20 format.

Future stars will look to stamp their authority, rivalries will be forged, and marquee matches are expected to steal the show. The India-Pakistan rivalry will also add a new chapter to the tournament, with the next-gen stars locking horns to deliver a thrilling battle in Qatar.

Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: India A All Set For Thrilling Action

The India A side will remain in focus as it features some of the exciting talents of the next generation of cricket. Led by wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma, the squad features the dazzling Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Priyansh Arya.

IPL superstars like Ashutosh Sharma, Abhishek Porel, Suyash Sharma, and many more will don the India blues and lock horns against some of the continent's emerging stars.

The Complete Guide To Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025

Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: All The Participating Teams And Groups

The Asia Cup Rising Stars would have eight teams in action, and they have been divided into two groups of four squads.

Group A: Sri Lanka A, Bangladesh A, Afghanistan A, Hong Kong (China)

Group B: India A, Pakistan A, UAE and Oman

Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Full Schedule

Date Time Match 14-Nov (Fri) 12:00 PM Pakistan A vs Oman 14-Nov 5:00 PM India A vs UAE 15-Nov (Sat) 12:00 PM Bangladesh A vs Hong Kong, China 15-Nov 5:00 PM Sri Lanka A vs Afghanistan A 16-Nov (Sun) 3:00 PM UAE vs Oman 16-Nov 8:00 PM India A vs Pakistan A 17-Nov (Mon) 3:00 PM Sri Lanka A vs Hong Kong, China 17-Nov 8:00 PM Bangladesh A vs Afghanistan A 18-Nov (Tue) 3:00 PM Pakistan A vs UAE 18-Nov 8:00 PM India A vs Oman 19-Nov (Wed) 3:30 PM Afghanistan A vs Hong Kong, China 19-Nov 8:00 PM Sri Lanka A vs Bangladesh A 21-Nov (Fri) 3:30 PM Semi-final 1 (Group A 1st vs Group B 2nd) 21-Nov 8:00 PM Semi-final 2 (Group B 1st vs Group A 2nd) 23-Nov (Sun) 8:00 PM Final

Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Full Match Squads

India A: Priyansh Arya, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Nehal Wadhera, Naman Dhir (vc), Suryansh Shedge, Jitesh Sharma (c) (wk), Ramandeep Singh, Harsh Dubey, Ashutosh Sharma, Yash Thakur, Gurjapneet Singh, Vijay Kumar Vyshak, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Abhisek Porel (wk), Suyash Sharma.

Stand-by players: Gurnoor Singh Brar, Kumar Kushagra, Tanush Kotian, Sameer Rizvi, and Shaik Rasheed.

UAE: Alishan Sharafu (c), Aayan Khan, Rohid Khan, Mayank Kumar, Zahid Ali, Muhammad Irfan, Harshit Kaushik, Yayin Rai, Ethan D’Souza, Ahmed Tariq, Muhammad Jawadullah, Sohaib Khan, Muhammad Farooq, Haider Shah, Faraazuddin.

Pakistan A: Irfan Khan (c), Yasir Khan, Muhammad Naeem, Muhammad Faiq, Maaz Sadaqat, Ghazi Ghori, Muhammad Shahzad, Saad Masood, Arafat Minhas, Mubasir Khan, Shahid Aziz, Sufyan Moqim, Ubaid Shah, Muhammad Salman, Ahmad Daniyal.

Hong Kong: Yasim Murtaza (c), Zeeshan Ali (wk), Nizakat Khan, Narula Rana, Hassan Khan, Anshuman Rath, Babar Hayat, Ehsan Khan, Kalhan Challu, Md. Ghazanfar, Aizaz Khan, Ateeq Iqbal, Shiv Mathur, Kinchit Shah, Md. Waheed.

Oman: Hammad Mirza (c), Wasim Ali, Sufyan Yousaf (wk), Aryan Bisht, Saishiv Narayan, Zikria Islam, Hassnain Ali Shah, Shafiq Jan, Samay Shrivastava, Muzahir Raza, Mohammed Yousuf, Shuaib Ismail, Jay Odedra, Pruthvi Machhi, Ubaidullah.

Afghanistan A: Darwish Rasooli (c), Sediqullah Atal, Noor Rahman, Mohammad Ishaq (wk), Zubaid Akbari, Imran Mir, Rahmanullah Zadran, Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, Nangyal Kharoti, Qais Ahmad, AM Ghazanfar, Bilal Sami, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Faridoon Dawoodzai, Farmanullah Safi.

Sri Lanka A: Dunith Wellalage (c), Vishen Halambage, Nisan Madushka (wk), Lasith Croospulle, Nuwanidu Fernando, Ramesh Mendis, Kavindu De Livera, Sahan Arachchige, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Pramod Madushan, Garuka Sanketh, Isitha Wijesundara, Milan Rathnayaka, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Traveen Mathew.

Bangladesh A: Akbar Ali (c), Md. Habibur Rahman, Yasir Ali, Jishan Alam, Ariful Islam, Rakibul Hasan, Mahidul Ankon (wk), Tofael Ahmed Rayhan, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Meherob Hasan, Ripon Mondol, Abu Hidar Rony, Md. Shadin Islam, Zawad Abrar, Md. Abdul Gaffar.

When Will The Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 Take Place?

The Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 begins on Friday, November 14, 2025.

Where Will The Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 2025 Match Take Place?

The first match of the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 will take place in Doha, Qatar.

What Time Will The Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 Start?

The Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 will have a start time of 12:00 PM, 03:00 PM and 05:00 PM. The timings will depend on the matches

Where Can You Watch The Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 Live On TV?

In India, the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network (Channels: Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD).

Where Can The Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 Be Watched On Live Streaming?