'Why Was He So Late': Virender Sehwag Weighs In On The Dewald Brevis DRS Controversy, Points Finger At The CSK Batter

Former Team India cricketer Virender Sehwag has presented his take on the Dewald Brevis DRS controversy and believes the CSK star was at fault and not the umpire and that only Brevis could say why he did not take the review on time. While Sehwag agreed to the fact that the decision to dismiss him was a blunder as the ball missed the stump. But the former cricketer argued that Dewald should've taken the review on time.

Virender Sehwag Gets Brutally Honest On The DRS Drama

A controversial moment erupted when Dewald Brevis was dismissed during the RCB vs CSK clash at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. The dismissal was bizarre as he had appealed for a review but was disallowed by the umpire. No DRS timer showed up on the screen, adding to the confusion. Virender Sehwag has offered his verdict on the scenario as he believes Brevis was at fault and that he did not take the review on time.

"Only Brevis can tell us why he didn't take the review in time. Why was he so late? It's Brevis' fault, not the umpire's. The timer is shown on the big screen. He ran for a single and then he went for the second. Don't you know that the umpire has given you out?

"Okay, I understand it was a wrong decision. It was a blunder, it was missing the stump. The DRS is there to get rid of the howlers. As soon as the umpire gave his decision, the timer of 15 seconds started at the ground. It's okay, we didn't get to see that on the screen. Why did he take so much time?" Virender Sehwag said as per Cricbuzz.

Chennai Super Kings Are Now Playing For Pride

At this stage, the Chennai Super Kings' backs are on the wall as they are already eliminated from the IPL 2025 playoffs. The five-time champions have had multiple setbacks this season, especially when Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out of the season due to a hairline fracture in his elbow.