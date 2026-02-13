Riyan Parag Set to Become New Captain of Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026: REPORT

IPL 2026: Weeks ahead of the start of the new season of the Indian Premier League, it is understood that the Rajasthan Royals team is going to have a new captain. After weeks of speculation, a report in ESPNCricinfo claims that Riyan Parag would be crowned as the new captain of the franchise. The official announcement is expected to happen soon.

Parag to Lead RR

Parag is set to be elevated to the role after the departure of Sanju Samson. The former RR captain was bought via trade by the Chennai Super Kings. The speculations were that Ravindra Jadeja may be made the skipper of the side, but that is not to be. As per Cricinfo, head coach Kumar Sangakkara had a interview with Parag before reaching a conclusion.

There is no doubt that Parag has been an RR loyalist. Since making his IPL debut back in 2019, he has played all seven seasons for RR. Parag will not be new to the role of leading RR. He was in charge of the side last season for eight IPL matches when Samson was injured. In those eight games that he led the side, RR managed to win only two games.

IPL 2026 For RR

After having a nightmarish 2025 season, RR would like to bounce back to winning ways in 2026. In 2025, they finished second-last with just four wins from 14 games. Parag has featured in 84 games for RR for 1566 runs and seven wickets. With Parag at the helm, RR would hope they have a 2026 season to remember.