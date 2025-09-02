Robin Uthappa Busts BCCI's Lie Over Shubman Gill's Asia Cup 2025 Selection

Asia Cup 2025: The big surprise when the Board of Control of Cricket in India announced the Asia Cup 2025 squad was Shubman Gill. The young cricketer was appointed as the vice-captain of the side. Days after that call was taken by the Indian board, former cricketer Robin Uthappa has busted the lie presented by the BCCI. Uthappa reckons the ‘form-first’ story presented by chief selector Ajit Agarkar was a lie. As per Uthappa, Gill was picked because there is a marketing and business narrative as well.

‘You want certain superstars’

“I think the marketing and business narrative also takes precedence, which is why he is brought in. You want certain superstars to take the game forward. Shubman is going to be one of them," he said while speaking on his YouTube channel.

“From an Indian cricket perspective, at all kinds of eras, you have always had superstars and they have backed a particular player for the sake of Indian cricket. I think that narrative is continued to be followed right now,” he added.

Numbers Don't Lie

Gill will in all probability open the batting with Abhishek Sharma in the upcoming Asia Cup 2025. Gill, whose selection in the Asia Cup 2025 squad has caused a furore, amassed 650 runs in 15 games at a strike rate of 155.88 in the IPL 2025 season. This features six half-centuries.