Robin Uthappa Defends Gautam Gambhir After India's Kolkata Debacle: 'Coach Thodi Jaake Khel Raha Hai...'

Ind vs SA: It was heartbreak after India lost at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata by 30 runs against South Africa. Following the loss, the players and especially coach Gautam Gambhir faced a loot of backlash. Gambhir faced ire for a few choices he made for the game, like having Washington Sundar play at No. 3 when he had a proper player for that number in Sai Sudarshan.

Days after the loss and as the team preps for the second and the final game at Guwahati, former India cricketer Robin Uthappa has come out in Gambhir's defence. As per Uthappa, Gambhir isn't on the field playing so he should not be blamed.

‘Coach thodi jaake khel raha hai andar’

"I saw a comment yesterday suggesting that I was defending GG. Yaar, coach thodi jaake khel raha hai andar (My friend, it's not as if the coach is playing out there). We are looking at the results and blaming a coach, but you have to look at the overall scenario," Uthappa said on his YouTube channel.

Can India Bounce Back?

With crucial WTC points at stake, India realise they cannot afford to lose at Guawahati if they want to make the summit clash. Currently, the Indian team is fourth, while South Africa is second in the points table. Mathematically, India have to win seven out of their remaining 10 games to finish inside the top-2. Spotlight would certainly be on the pitch after all the controversies that took place around the Eden strip. As per reports, the pitch would assist spin and there would be something for the pacers as well. All in all, a cracker awaits fans.