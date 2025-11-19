WATCH | Jofra Archer Clean Bowls Joe Root During Net Session Ahead of Aus-Eng 1st Ashes Test

Ashes Test: With less than 72 hours left to go for the first Ashes Test at the Optus stadium in Perth, England's Jofra Archer seems to be in red-hot form. During a net session on Wednesday, Archer clean bowled Joe Root. For the unversed, Root is easily one of the best batter's in the world and to get past his defense - is no mean feat. The clip of that has surfaced on social space and is going viral.

It seemed to be a back of a length delivery which pitched and jagged back a touch to go past Root's defense. It was the perfect delivery and certainly it shows that Archer is ready to take on the mighty Australians in their backyard.

England Name Squad For Perth Showdown

As was expected, England have named a 12-man squad for the opening game. Shoaib Bashir has been added to the side which comes as a little bit of a surprise considering the strip that is expected at the Optus stadium. The good thing from an England point of view is the return of Mark Wood, who makes his comeback following an injury. England look to be a well-balanced outfit. Interesting to see if they can match the mighty Australians or not. Without a doubt, the hosts start hot-favourites given their history against England over the past decade. The opening Test starts on November 21 and a full house is expected at the venue.

England’s squad for Perth Test: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith, Brydon Carse, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Shoaib Bashir.