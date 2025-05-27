Robin Uthappa Drops Shocking Revelation On Shreyas Iyer's Time At KKR After PBKS' Stellar League Stage Finish: 'He Felt Underappreciated'

IPL 2025: Former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa has spoken about Shreyas Iyer's time in the Kolkata Knight Riders and said that they made him feel underappreciated despite bringing value to the side by leading them to their third title win. Uthappa added that once Iyer joined PBKS, he led them towards an exceptional league-stage campaign and gained them a spit in the playoffs, which speaks volumes about his captaincy skills.

Robin Uthappa Makes Big Claim On Shreyas Iyer's KKR Stint

The Punjab Kings pulled off a grand league-stage finish after defeating five-time champions Mumbai Indians. The Shreyas Iyer-led side has assured themselves a Q1 spot and is set in the race for the coveted title. Punjab's significant revamp has paid off extensively well, as Ricky Ponting's strategy and Shreyas Iyer's intricate captaincy skills have elevated the franchise to the next level this season.

Robin Uthappa reflected on his thoughts on Shreyas Iyer, saying that he felt Iyer was underappreciated during his time with KKR despite adding value to the team.

"Shreyas has always been an exceptional captain. You always sensed that he felt underappreciated at KKR (Kolkata Knight Riders) despite adding value there. He moved to a franchise where not much had been achieved historically -- and then went on to win it for them. That says a lot about his leadership and belief," Robin Uthappa said on JioHotstar, as quoted by ANI.

Punjab Kings Secure Best-Ever League Stage Finish

Punjab Kings has been an exceptional example of sheer perseverance and grit. With Shreyas Iyer leading the side and Ricky Ponting's insightful brains, PBKS delivered when they needed the most. After their performance in the previous season, there was no question over them emerging as a potential title-winning side.

The IPL 2025 season could be the ultimate zome for them to secure their first-ever IPL title win in 18 years. The one time they had reached the summit clash back in 2014, KKR secured the win to become two-time IPL champions.