'You'll See The Best': Ex-Australia Skipper Shuts Rohit Sharma's Critics Down, Backs IND Skipper Ahead Of MI vs DC Clash

IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians' horror show in the eighteenth edition of the ongoing Indian Premier League continues to unfold. The five-time champions, just like their arch-rivals, MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings, are stationed at the bottom half of the IPL 2025 Points Table. Mumbai had finished at the bottom in the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League, but this time around, too, their fate seems to have remained unchanged.

Mumbai have always been known as late starters, but this quality of theirs has now come back to haunt them. The five-time champions, Mumbai Indians, unlike CSK, are a heavyweight side on paper. The likes of Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, and Trent Boult make Mumbai look like an invincible side, but they haven't somehow managed to tick all the boxes and have failed to perform as a unit so far. Mumbai will lock horns with the Delhi Capitals next.

Michael Clarke Defends Ex-MI Skipper Rohit Sharma

There is a lot of chatter around former Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma and his form. Rohit, who was replaced by Hardik Pandya as the skipper of the Mumbai Indians, is finding it tough in IPL 2025. Sharma had bid goodbye to the shortest international format last year after he led India to their second World T20. Former Australia skipper Michael Clarke has now defended Rohit Sharma and has said that the former MI skipper is an absolute superstar.

"He'll get momentum, and then, you know, you'll see the best of Rohit Sharma. I wouldn't be too concerned about his form. We all have high expectations of the great players because they've been so successful over a long period of time. I think Rohit's an absolute superstar. It's just a matter of time before he makes a hundred," Clarke said, as quoted by PTI.

ALSO READ | Pakistan Resort to Kiddish Tactics to Poke India; PCB Ban Corbin Bosch Controversially For Opting to Play IPL 2025

Mumbai Indians Eye Thumping Comeback