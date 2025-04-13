RCB vs RR: Virat Kohli Takes Break From Intense Net Sesion To Bid Injured Rahul Dravid Goodbye, Video Goes Viral

RCB vs RR: Rajasthan Royals will lock horns with Royal Challengers Bengaluru in match number 28 of the ongoing Indian Premier League. The iconic Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur will be the host of the high-octane RR vs RCB IPL 2025 clash. This, in many ways, will be a revenge game for the rejuvenated Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who were knocked out in the eliminator of IPL 2024 by Sanju Samson and his side.

RCB are currently at the 5th spot on the IPL 2025 points table. Rajasthan will like to bank on their home advantage and outplay Rajat Patidar and Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Both the teams have big hitters in their ranks, and match number 28 of the ongoing Indian Premier League is expected to be a high-scoring affair. The Royals have lost 3 games and have won 2 so far, and they are in dire need to secure another victory against Bengaluru in Jaipur.

ALSO READ | Pakistan Resort to Kiddish Tactics to Poke India; PCB Ban Corbin Bosch Controversially For Opting to Play IPL 2025

Virat Kohli And Rahul Dravid's Heartwarming Video Goes Viral

Rahul Dravid, the wall of Indian cricket, had injured his leg before the start of IPL 2025. But it is Rahul Dravid's commitment to the game that he still continues to stick with the Rajasthan Royals squad. The Rajasthan Royals recently posted a heartwarming video of Rahul Dravid meeting with Virat Kohli during RCB's net session ahead of the RR vs RCB clash.

The video which the Royals posted showcases Kohli running up to Dravid and bidding him goodbye before he left. Kohli was in the middle of his training session when he was informed that Dravid was heading back. This shows the bond that the two greats of Indian cricket share. Two greats who lifted India's second T20 World Cup together last year in Barbados.

Virat Kohli's Thunderous IPL 2025