Rohit Sharma Visibly Breaks Down In Joy While Talking To Wife Ritika Sajdeh After MI Clinch Qualifier 2 Spot: WATCH

GT vs MI, IPL 2025 Eliminator: Team India ODI Skipper and Mumbai Indians batter Rohit Sharma looked visibly emotional after they clinched a spot in Qualifier 2. Rohit's dominant showcase helped the Mumbai-based franchise to put up a mammoth score which Gujarat Titans failed to chase down. Fans at the New PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh witnessed an all-around effort from the Hardik Pandya-led side.

Rohit Sharma Emotional While Talking To Wife Ritika Sajdeh | WATCH

Rohit Sharma took matters into his own hands against the Gujarat Titans when they came in to bat first. The opening duo of Rohit and Jonny Bairstow wreaked havoc with the bat, and the Gujarat Titans had a difficult time in the power play.

The hitman's 81-run knock earned him the Player of the Match accolade, as the franchise sealed themselves with a Qualifier two spot. Rohit looked visibly emotional after the game while speaking to his wife, Ritika Sadjeh.

In a video shared by the Mumbai Indians on social media platforms, Rohit Sharma could be seen on a video call with his wife, Ritika Sajdeh. The Indian ODI skipper was emotional with joy while speaking to his better half.

Rohit Sharma had asked 'How Was It?' to which Ritika Sadjeh said 'Congratulations' to him after the match. Rohit also said later in the video that he was speaking to his better half, and she didn't want to be seen. The heartwarming moment has been winning hearts.

MI Hold Their Composure, Secure Q2 Spot After Beating GT

The Gujarat Titans tried their best to keep up with the same pace the Mumbai Indians had in the second innings. But the Hardik Pandya-led side were just too strong to be overpowered in the game's dying moments. Hardik Pandya's clinical decisions allowed them to turn the game in their favour despite GT's solid opening.