Robin Uthappa Raises Questions About Ayush Badoni's Inclusion in India's 3rd ODI Squad Against New Zealand: 'Couldn’t Make Sense Of It'

India vs New Zealand: Shubman Gill-led India have squared off against Michael Bracewell's New Zealand in the third and final ODI match of the series, at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore, on Sunday, January 18.

Currently, the three-match ODI series between India and New Zealand is tied 1-1. The Men in Blue need to clinch a win over the Kiwis on Sunday, January 18, to seal the series.

Before the start of the third ODI match of the series against New Zealand, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced that Ayush Badoni has been added to the squad as Washington Sundar's replacement.

However, the BCCI's decision to include Badoni in the squad has raised questions.

Robin Uthappa Reflects On Ayush Badoni's Inclusion on India's ODI Squad For NZ Series

While speaking on his official YouTube channel, Robin Uthappa said that he doesn't understand why Badoni was included in the squad. He added that the 26-year-old's inclusion in the squad doesn't make any sense.

The former cricketer added that Badoni is still not ready to play for the Indian Cricket Team.

“I didn’t understand it at all. I absolutely couldn’t make sense of it. It was completely out of left field. I even went and checked his scores in the recent past, in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, and this one as well. I think he is a high-potential player, but I don’t know if he is India-ready yet,” Robin Uthappa said on his official YouTube channel.

Ayush Badoni's Numbers In List A Cricket

Ayush Badoni is yet to make his India debut despite being added to the squad. In List A cricket, the right-handed batter played 27 matches and 22 innings, scoring 693 runs at a strike rate of 93.27 and an average of 36.47. He hammered one century and five fifties in the List A.