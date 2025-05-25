'Don't Think You Can Keep Him Away': Robin Uthappa Raises Big Questions On Shreyas Iyer's Omission From England Tour

A new era dawned upon Indian Cricket following the retirements of Captain Rohit Sharma and star batter Virat Kohli from Test cricket. Following the Test retirements of two of the biggest names in Indian cricket, Shubman Gill was named as the newest Test captain for India. Shubman Gill's first challenge as Test captain will be the five match test series in England which will begin in June. It will also be the start of India's campaign for the World Test Championship cycle of 2025-2027.

As India's squad for the England series was announced, several questions were raised on the omission of Shreyas Iyer from the squad despite his brilliant form.

Robin Uthappa's Massive Statement Regarding Shreyas Iyer

With India's tour of England looming, Robin Uthappa believes that Shreyas Iyer should have been included in the squad for the England series. During his statement, Robin Uthappa also stated that Shreyas Iyer could not be kept away from red ball cricket for long and he could soon make his way into the squad.

"He played five matches in Ranji Trophy in this past season, averaging about 58 or 60, 450-odd runs. So, dominant force in Indian cricket. We know his leadership ability and quality. I really felt that there was space for him as a backup batter in the middle order. If there's any injury, I'm hoping that he's the one who gets picked. I don't think you can keep him away from those whites for too long," said Robin Uthappa about Shreyas Iyer on his YouTube channel.

A New And Young Indian Side To Travel To England