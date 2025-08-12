Roger Binny To Stay On As BCCI President Despite Crossing Age Threshold: The Reason Explained

Updated 12 August 2025 at 21:43 IST
Roger Binny, the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), is expected to continue in his post despite crossing the age threshold. The former cricketer was handed the charge in October 2022, replacing former India captain Sourav Ganguly at the helm.
Ever since Roger Binny turned 70 on July 19, he was supposed to discontinue due to the age cap as per the Supreme Court-approved BCCI constitution. Rajeev Shukla, the vice president, was supposed to become the interim president.
One of the biggest reasons Roger Binny can continue is due to the National Sports Bill being passed by the Parliament on Tuesday.
The 1983 World Cup hero could continue to the age of 75, as it is the new cut-off age for office bearers of the National Sports Federations, whose global bodies do not have any specifically mentioned age clause.
As per reports, the continuation of Roger Binny's tenure now lies in the hands of the 'powerful people' associated with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The decision is expected to be made at their upcoming AGM in September 2025.
“Roger will continue till the Board meeting in September. Whether he will get a fresh term depends on what members and other powerful people associated with the BCCI decide,” a source said to PTI.
One of the biggest questions was whether the BCCI would come under the Right To Information Act.
The cricket board will come under the National Sports Bill threshold, but it is unlikely that they would be under the RTI Act since the world's richest cricket board does not take any government grant. Additionally, the BCCI would continue to examine the bill.
“The National Sports Bill has just been passed, so we have some time to study it and engage in proper discussion before taking any decision," the source added.
The reports further stated that they would discuss the National Sports Bill, and inputs would be taken from coaches and senior players since the game of Cricket would become part of the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.
