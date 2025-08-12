South Africa Star Dewald Brevis Sets New Benchmark With Blitz Knock Against Australia, Shatters Ruturaj Gaikwad's Unique Feat In T20Is

South Africa's Dewald Brevis celebrates after scoring a century against Australia in the 2nd T20I | Image: AP

Australia vs South Africa: Mitchell Marsh-led Australia have squared off against Aiden Markram's South Africa in the second match of the ongoing T20I series, at the Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin, on Tuesday, August 12th.

In the second match of the series, Dewald Brevis played a magnificent knock, scoring 125 runs from 56 balls at a strike rate of 223.21. The 22-year-old Proteas batter stayed unbeaten till the last moment of the first inning. During his time on the crease, Brevis hammered 12 fours and eight sixes against the Aussies in Darwin.

Dewald Brevis Etches Name In Record Books With Blitz Knock

With his blitz knock on Tuesday, August 12th, Dewald Brevis shattered Ruturaj Gaikwad's milestone. The Proteas youngster became the highest individual run-scorer against Australia in T20Is.

Previously, Gaikwad held the top spot in the chart with his unbeaten 123-run knock against the Aussies. However, now Brevis has dethroned Gaikwad from the first position on the chart.

Currently, Brendon McCullum is the third-highest individual run-scorer against Australia in the T20Is, with his unbeaten 116-run knock.

Dewald Brevis' Stats With South Africa In T20Is

Dewald Brevis made his T20I debut for South Africa in 2023 against Australia. In the shortest format, the 22-year-old played nine matches and nine innings, amassing 265 runs with an average of 37.86 and a strike rate of 189.29.

The Proteas youngster also has some staggering numbers in the Indian Premier League. Brevis played 16 matches in the IPL, scoring 455 runs at an average of 28.44 and a strike rate of 153.20.

Australia won the toss and decided to bowl against South Africa in the second T20I match of the series.

It was Dewald Brevis' fiery knock that helped South Africa put 218/7 in the first inning. Tristan Stubbs also played a clutch performance, scoring 31 runs from 22 balls.

Glenn Maxwell and Ben Dwarshuis led the Australian bowling attack with their two-wicket hauls in their respective spells.