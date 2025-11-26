Rohit Sharma Achieves Another Career Milestone Ahead Of India vs South Africa ODI Series, Reclaims Top Spot In Elusive List

Former India skipper Rohit Sharma will be seen back in action when India host South Africa in a three-match ODI series. Rohit, who has now announced from the T20I and Test format, is playing just ODI cricket for India and there are questions about his plans as far as the 2027 edition of the ODI World Cup is concerned. Rohit announced his Test retirement earlier this year during the 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League.

Rohit Sharma will not only go down as one of the greatest white-ball players, but also as a leader who has two white-ball ICC trophies to his name. Earlier this year, Rohit Sharma led India to a famous Champions Trophy win in the UAE.

Rohit Sharma Reclaims Top Spot In ICC ODI Rankings

Prior to the much-awaited two-match India vs South Africa ODI series, Rohit Sharma has reclaimed the number one spot in the ICC ODI rankings. Sharma had been dethroned from the top spot by Daryl Mitchell for a brief period, but he has now gone on to clinch the number one spot yet again. After missing the final two ODIs against West Indies, Daryl Mitchell dropped valuable rating points and it helped the former India skipper to move past him.

Latest ICC ODI Rankings | Image: icc.com

Rohit will soon be seen in action in the upcoming India vs South Africa ODI series and he will want to replicate his performance from the Australia series. In the recent three-match series between India and Australia, Rohit ended up scoring 202 runs from the three games that he played and was adjudged the 'player of the series'. Sharma also scored 121 runs from 125 balls in the final match of the series.

