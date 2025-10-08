Rohit Sharma Poking Fun at Sanju Samson's Walking Style at CEAT Awards in Shreyas Iyer's Presence is Hilarious; Watch Viral Video

Former India captain Rohit Sharma was in a jolly good mood on Tuesday night at the CEAT Awards. During the ceremony, which was attended by popular cricketers, Rohit was spotted teasing Sanju Samson. Rohit, with Shreyas Iyer by his side, poked fun at the way Samson walks. Once Rohit cracked the joke, Iyer could not hold onto his laughter.

In the clip that is now going viral, you can see Samson, who was awarded for being the Men’s T20I Batter of the Year at the CEAT Awards, did not realise that Rohit was cracking a joke on him. He simply got off the stage and walked towards his seat. Here is the clip that is now going viral on social space.

WATCH VIDEO

Meanwhile, Rohit has recently been axed as the ODI captain of the Indian cricket team. He will be part of the ODI squad that will tour Australia and certainly the spotlight would be on him to see how he fares as one understands his career is on the line.

At the event, Samson was all praise for Rohit. Samson credited Rohit for cracking the formula to win ICC events.

“It took 16 years to get the success formula, thanks to Rohit bhai,” said Samson, drawing applause from fellow cricketers present at the event.

For his consistent show in T20s, Samson was honoured as the Men’s T20I Batter of the Year at the CEAT Awards.

ALSO READ: Rohit Brushes Aside Retirement Rumours With Shocking Transformation

What's Next For Samson?

Samson would be part of the T20 squad that would tour Australia.