Updated 8 October 2025 at 10:32 IST

WATCH | Rohit Sharma-Ritika Sajdeh Can't Stop Laughing at MS Dhoni's Mimicry During CEAT Awards

Rohit Sharma was all smiles and laughter on Tuesday night during the CEAT Awards.

Reported by: Ankit Banerjee
Rohit Sharma, Ritika Sajdeh, MS Dhoni
Rohit Sharma, Ritika Sajdeh, MS Dhoni | Image: @Sajalsinha0264/BCCI
It was a night where Rohit Sharma was in a jovial mood. Rohit attended the CEAT awards in Mumbai on Tuesday night along with his wife, Ritika Sajdeh. The two seemed to be in a good mood throughout the event. But, the moment that has drawn our attention is when Rohit and Ritika cannot stop laughing at MS Dhoni's mimicry being done on stage. 

The clip of the moment surfaced on social space and has since gone viral as fans are loving the sizzling chemistry between Rohit and Ritika. Here is the viral clip. 

The genuine display of love and companionship that stole the limelight. It is no secret that Ritika is Rohit's biggest fan, she has admitted this time and again. 

Rohit was recently axed as India's ODI captain in a move that stunned many. It is no secret that Rohit has admitted he wants to play the 2027 ODI World Cup and does realise fitness will play a massive role in that. 

Rohit's Insane Fitness

In his first public appearance in quite a few months, Rohit is looking extremely fit. 

He seems to have shed his belly fat and looks leaner. A few months back, pictures of Rohit working out in the gym had gone viral, but his recent physical condition is a testament to the hard work that he might have gone through in the past few months. 

Rohit would be in Australia for the ODIs where the spotlight would firmly be on him. He knows he has to deliver to keep his spot in the side and also keep his 2027 ODI WC dream alive. 

Published By : Ankit Banerjee

Published On: 8 October 2025 at 10:25 IST

