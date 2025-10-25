Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Rewind India's Famous 2013 Victory, Join Forces To Inflict Another Heartbreak On Australia After 4391 Days

India vs Australia: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's belligerent knocks helped Team India clinch a commanding nine-wicket victory over Australia in the third and final match of the ODI series, at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney, on Saturday, October 25.

Even though the Men in Blue lost the series, they ended it on a high note. India conceded a 2-1 defeat to Australia in the three-match ODI series.

ALSO READ: IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Highlights

There's an uncanny coincidence between India's win over Australia in October 2025 and the time when the Men in Blue sealed a magnificent victory over the Aussies in the second ODI match in Jaipur, on October 16, 2013. Both times, it was Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli who finished it for the Men in Blue to seal a win. Apart from that, in both instances, India sealed a nine-wicket win over Australia.

Advertisement

Interestingly, in both series, Rohit Sharma bagged the 'Player of the Series' award following his scintillating performance. Earlier in 2013, Rohit Sharma was named the 'Player of the Match' in the second ODI game of the series. Almost 12 years later, Rohit Sharma was named the 'Player of the Match' in the third and final ODI match of the series against Australia, on October 25 in Sydney.

Harshit Rana's Four-Wicket Haul Restricts Australia To 236

Before the start of the match, Australia won the toss and opted to bat against India.

Advertisement

Mitchell Marsh (41 runs from 50 balls) and Travis Head (29 runs from 25 balls) opened for Australia in the first innings, cementing a 61-run knock. The partnership was broken in the 10th over when Mohammed Siraj made the first breakthrough after the Indian pacer dismissed Travis Head.

After the opening partnership collapsed, Australia struggled a bit in the latter half of the innings. It was Matt Renshaw's (56 runs from 58 balls) and Alex Carey's (24 runs from 37 balls) 59-run partnership that helped Australia propel to 236 in the first innings.

Harshit Rana was the leading wicket-taker for India in the first innings, with four scalps at an economy rate of 4.50. Rana conceded 39 runs in his 8.4-over spell. Washington Sundar also bagged two wickets in his 10-over spell.

Rohit, Virat Guide India To Dominating Win Over Australia In 3rd ODI

During the run chase, India looked comfortable, unlike the previous matches of the series, where they struggled while batting.

Rohit Sharma (121* runs from 125 balls) and Shubman Gill (24 runs from 26 balls) solidified a 69-run partnership, giving India a confident start. The partnership was broken after Josh Hazlewood removed India captain Shubman Gill in the second delivery of the 11th over.

Later, Virat Kohli (74* runs from 81 balls) came on the crease and cemented a 168-run partnership with Rohit Sharma and comfortably chased down the 237-run target.

In the third delivery of the 29th over, Virat Kohli smashed the ball over the first slip for a four to help India seal a glamorous victory over the Aussies in the third ODI match of the series. In the end, Kohli and Rohit stayed unbeaten on the crease.