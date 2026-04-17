Rohit Sharma's Injury 'Nothing Serious; MI Coach Provides Update After Loss vs PBKS in IPL 2026

MI vs PBKS, IPL 2026: The much-awaited update is out and the Mumbai Indians would now breathe a sigh of relief, all thanks to coach Mahela Jayawardena. MI head coach confirmed that there is ‘nothing serious’ with Rohit and that the management is looking to take their time and not rush in the former captain of the franchise.

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‘Nothing serious’

“Rohit started running yesterday. He knows his body better than anybody else, so it's nothing serious, but at the same time, we don't want to push, and it's still early season, so the medical staff will take that call on him,” Jayawardene told reporters on Thursday after the loss against the Punjab Kings.

“We did try some combinations, and some of those combinations were forced on us because of injuries and players not available. So we tried to create something of what is available, but we are finding some spark in certain areas, but on the other hand we are not finding that, especially with the ball; we haven't been able to penetrate the opposition, so that's something that we really have to work harder on and see how we can improve on that,” he added.

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Can MI Bounce Back?

After getting their campaign off to a good start with a win over Kolkata, things have gone south ever since. The MI side have lost four consecutive games and things are not looking good in the camp. The side needs inspiration from somewhere to turn things around. On Thursday, MI were outplayed at home by Punjab Kings, who won the game by seven wickets. MI are currently languishing at the ninth spot in the points table. As captain Hardik Pandya said at the post-match presentation that changes would be seen in the upcoming games.