Suryakumar Yadav INJURED? Report Claims Stand-in MI Captain Likely to Miss IPL 2026 Game vs RCB

RCB vs MI, IPL 2026: Bengaluru host Mumbai over the weekend and the latest is that stand-in captain Suryakumar Yadav is likely to miss the crucial game. While it is not clear why Suryakumar may miss the game, a TOI report claims that the reason is personal. Does that mean allrounder Hardik Pandya returns to the side? Yes, the report in claims that the regular captain will link up with the side in Raipur on Thursday, a couple of days ahead of the game. It is understood that Hardik has been advised rest for a week, which puts his chances of playing the game in jeopardy.

SKY, Hardik Out?

There is no doubt Suryakumar would be missed. He led the side to a win in MI's last game in Hardik's absence. Rohit Sharma travelled with the first batch on Wednesday and he would look to use the time to get back to full fitness ahead of the big game against RCB. Now the problem is - if SKY and Hardik are out - will Rohit lead the side in such a crisis situation? Rohit, who was out of action for roughly a month, returned to the side for the match against Lucknow where he played a brilliant knock to help his side win and bring an end to their winless streak. Rohit hit a maverick 84 off 44 balls.

Hardik and Suryakumar unavailable is going to be an interesting situation for sure, not ideal tough. Interesting to see how MI react to this. Will they look to fast-track Hardik's return? That too would not be ideal.

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For the unversed, MI are languishing at the bottom of the points table at the ninth spot with three wins in 10 games.