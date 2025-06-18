Republic World
Updated 18 June 2025 at 23:52 IST

Rohit Sharma Bestows Signed Cricket Bat On Mumbai Sensation Ayush Mhatre Before Upcoming India U19 Tour In England

Rohit Sharma gifted a signed bat to U19 captain Ayush Mhatre ahead of India’s England tour. Mhatre, who impressed in IPL 2025, shared the heartfelt moment on Instagram, calling it a memory for life.

Reported by: Pavitra Shome
Rohit Sharma, Ayush Mhatre
Rohit Sharma, Ayush Mhatre | Image: Instagram/@ayush_m255

Team India ODI skipper Rohit Sharma presented U19 prodigy Ayush Mhatre with a special present before he heads off for the India U19 tour to England. With Mhatre leading the squad against the English U19 squad, he would have a massive task during the away tour. Ayush has shined for Mumbai Cricket on several occasions, and he has an ultimate chance to showcase his potential during the away series.

Ayush Mhatre Receives Signed Bat From Rohit Sharma

Ayush Mhatre delivered a promising outing for the Chennai Super Kings during the Indian Premier League 2025 season. Even though the franchise had a dismal campaign, Mhatre announced himself in the big leagues with his eye-catching performance when he got the chance.

Ayush's fanfare for the Indian captain Rohit Sharma knows no bounds. The ODI skipper acknowledged the U19 cricketer's affection and presented him with a signed bat before Mhatre departed for the U19 tour to England. The Mumbai cricketer captured the priceless moment and shared the image on social media platforms. He showed his admiration for the Indian ODI skipper in his post.

"A bat, a blessing, and a memory of a lifetime — thank you Rohit da," Ayush Mhatre captioned the post on Instagram.

Ayush Mhatre & Rohit Sharma Have Also Shared Dressing Room 

Notably, Ayush Mhatre and Rohit Sharma have shared a dressing room together recently. The Indian skipper showed up for his Ranji Trophy side when they faced off against J&K. Mhatre had shared that moment with a humble caption for his idol. The U19 star wrote that he had begun playing cricket while watching him bat on TV and now shares the dressing room with him.

Ayush Mhatre has been named as a part of the India U19 tour to England. The Mumbai cricketer was named as the skipper, and they would face off against the England U19 in a tour match, five youth ODI and two youth Test matches. The India U19 side would also feature the 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who delivered a record-breaking ton in IPL 2025.

Published 18 June 2025 at 23:52 IST