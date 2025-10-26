Rohit Sharma Breaks Down The Match-Winning Partnership With Virat Kohli In Sydney ODI vs AUS: 'We Enjoyed Every Moment'

India's Rohit Sharma raises his bat after making 100 runs against Australia as teammate Virat Kohli watches during their One Day International cricket match in Sydney | Image: AP

Former Team India skipper Rohit Sharma opened up about the match-winning partnership he formed with Virat Kohli in Sydney. The 38-year-old highlighted that it was an added responsibility for them once Shubman Gill lost his wicket and Shreyas Iyer did not bat due to injury.

Rohit further explained that his understanding with Kohli helped them gel together well during the partnership, which aided India in winning the third ODI match.

Rohit Sharma Reflects On How He And Virat Kohli Lit Up Sydney With Their Partnership

Rohit Sharma put up a supreme fightback against Australia in the 3rd ODI. He put up a scintillating partnership alongside Virat Kohli to carry India towards a win at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

The former Indian skipper reflected on his match-winning partnership alongside Virat Kohli and said that they enjoyed every moment they spent in the middle at the SCG.

"It was good to get that partnership from the team's perspective. Looking at how we were placed at one point, we lost Gill early there. We still managed to get to 40, 45, and then Gill got out. With Shreyas not being there, it was an added responsibility on the batters, and it was a great partnership.

"We enjoyed every moment we spent out there. There was a lot of chatter between the two of us. We've played so much cricket together, we understand each other really well. It was just about taking the game and understanding what is required at that point, and it definitely comes with the experience as well. With so much experience between the two of us, we used it pretty well," Rohit Sharma said in a video shared by the BCCI.

When Will Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli Return To Action Next?

The conclusion of the three-match ODI series against Australia now signals a lengthy wait for Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to make their return.

The next time Team India will be in 50-over action will be at home when they face South Africa in a three-match series. Fans in India may witness the Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli magic, and the excitement would be at its peak when the official squad is announced by the BCCI.