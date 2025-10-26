Women's World Cup 2025: Injury Woes Strike England Ahead Of Semi-Finals, Sophie Ecclestone Suffers Blow During New Zealand Clash

Women's World Cup 2025: England clinched a dominating eight-wicket win over New Zealand in the 27th match at the ongoing Women's World Cup 2025, at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam, on Sunday, October 6.

Amy Jones was named the 'Player of the Match' following her unbeaten 86-run knock from 92 balls at a strike rate of 93.48. She hammered 11 fours and 1 six during his time on the crease in the second innings.

Sophie Ecclestone Sustains Injury During England's Win Over New Zealand

Even after the win, England suffered a huge blow before their semi-final clash at the Women's World Cup 2025 after star spinner Sophie Ecclestone had to walk off the field, on October 26, due to an injury.

Advertisement

In the first over of the match, Sophie Ecclestone dived on the boundary rope to save a boundary but hurt herself in the process. Following this, she had to go off the field to get treatment. Later in the innings, the English spinner returned on the crease and picked up one wicket but had to leave the field again.

According to the BBC, England team management will continue to monitor Sophie Ecclestone's fitness before England's semi-final fixture.

Advertisement

While speaking at the post-match presentation, England captain Sophie Devine said that it was a precautionary measure to pull her off the field before the high-voltage match.

"No, I don’t know anything further. It was definitely precautionary. We’ve got a huge match coming up against South Africa, so we wouldn’t want to risk anything now. We’ll know more in a few days," Sophie Devine said.

Sophie Ecclestone's Stats At Women's World Cup 2025

At the ongoing World Cup 2025, Sophie Ecclestone has picked up 12 wickets at a bowling average of 15.33 after playing six matches in the tournament.

The English spinner played her maiden ODI match against the West Indies in 2016. Since then, Sophie Ecclestone played 81 ODI matches and 80 innings, taking 137 wickets at an economy rate of 3.7 and a bowling average of 19.4.