Team India Receives Major Boost For Australia T20Is, Star All-Rounder Expected To Remain Available Despite Injury: Report

Team India sustained a couple of injury blows in the away ODI series against Australia. Stars like Shreyas Iyer and Nitish Reddy suffered injuries in the series. Given that they have lost the ODI series 2-1, winning the T20Is would be crucial for the Men in Blue.

Suryakumar Yadav will lead the charge against Cricket Australia, which would feature stalwarts like Pat Cummins in action. The fast bowler is coming off an injury and looks to deliver an impactful spell against the Indian cricket team.

Ahead of the IND vs AUS T20Is, the visiting side has received a significant boost, as a cricketer is reportedly available for selection despite being injured in the ODI series.

India All-Rounder To Remain Available For T20Is Despite Injury: Report

India all-rounder Nitish Reddy had to miss out on the third ODI between India and Australia because of a left quadriceps injury. The 22-year-old has displayed himself as a proven finisher, hitting two sixes in the first ODI to end the innings in style.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also shared an update on the Indian all-rounder's unavailability for the 3rd ODI.

According to Cricbuzz, the injury to Nitish Reddy is 'not serious to endanger his position in the T20I squad.' The all-rounder will remain in Australia to travel with the T20I side for the next part of the white-ball series.

The reports added that Reddy's availability for the first T20I match is uncertain, but the camp remains optimistic and he should be fit for selection in the series ahead.

Team India Set For T20I Action Against The Mighty Aussies

Following the India vs Australia ODI series, both sides will lock horns in a five-match T20I series across various parts of the continent. After the Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma show, all eyes would be on the Abhishek Sharma storm.

The 25-year-old erupted as a storm in the Asia Cup with his blazing performance as he rewrote history and reached new heights in the ICC Men's T20I rankings.

The onus will be on the Suryakumar Yadav-led T20I side to continue their dominance in the limited-overs format. As world champions, the Men in Blue have delivered a top-notch showcase in the T20 format.