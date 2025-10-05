'There Will Be A Real Calmness...': Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma Playbook Revealed To Unlock Captain Shubman Gill In Australia

Shubman Gill has been handed a big responsibility as he has replaced Rohit Sharma as India's next ODI captain. A new era will kick-start when India take on Australia in a three-match ODI series later this month.

How Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Can Help Captain Shubman Gill

India have already proved their credentials as one of the cricketing superpowers, but the ODI World Cup has now eluded them for a long 14 years. Rohit Sharma and Co. had the perfect opportunity to end their prolonged drought, but couldn't get past a superior Australia in the final two years ago on home soil.

With an eye to the 2027 ODI World Cup, this ODI series could be the perfect opportunity for the Men In Blue to start shaping up their plans for the showpiece event. Both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been named in the squad and they are expected to play an important role in this series.

Rohit guided India to the World Cup final last year, while Virat was one of the architects behind India's sensational run. Former Australian captain Aaron Finch believes the presence of Rohit and Virat will ease the pressure on Shubman. He told ICC Digital, "I think when you look back to that England Test series he (Gill) didn't have many other options that he could turn to for advice, probably when he was out on the ground, but he did a wonderful job himself.

"But I think just having those guys (Rohit and Kohli) there will be a real calmness for him as well, because it's the ability to bounce ideas, both on and off the field on how you want the team to function going forward, because they've been such a huge part of the team for a long period of time."

India squad for Australia ODIs