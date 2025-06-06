Rohit Sharma Highlights On His Father's Fervent Affection For Test Cricket In Wake Of Retirement: 'He Doesn't Like New Age Cricket'

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, NCP-SP Chief Sharad Pawar, Rohit Sharma, Ritika Sajdeh and others at the naming ceremony of the stands, at Wankhede Stadium | Image: ANI

Former Team India Test skipper Rohit Sharma recently expressed his father's admiration for Test Cricket and recalled that they would have a detailed conversation after getting numbers like 30s, 40s or 50s on the scoreboard. Rohit also revealed that his dad was not fond of new-age cricket and had a lukewarm reaction when he smashed a record 264 runs in ODI cricket.

Rohit Sharma recently called time on his career in Test Cricket. Given that he has already retired from T20Is, Rohit remains a one-format player, continuing as the skipper of ODI cricket. The former skipper's sudden announcement would leave a massive void, as Team India would be in deficiency of veterans' experience after the Big 3 of modern-day Indian cricket called time in tests.

Rohit recently revealed his father's fondness for red-ball cricket and how their conversations revolved around the format when he was a part of the action for Team India.

"My father always, since day one, has been a fan of Test cricket; he doesn't like this new-age cricket. I still remember the day I scored 264 in an ODI, he was like, 'Okay, well played, well done.' There was no such excitement from him that it was a world record and all of that.

"But even if I used to get good 30s or 40s or 50s or 60s in Test cricket, he used to talk to me about it in detail. So that's the kind of love he had for the game," Rohit Sharma said at the launch event of Cheteshwar Pujara’s wife Puja’s book ‘The Diary of a Cricketer’s Wife’.

Team India To Jet Off For England Tests Sans Rohit Sharma

Team India has a massive task on the line when they would travel to England for a five-match test series. After Rohit Sharma's retirement, the captaincy reins have been handed to Shubman Gill, who has become the youngest Test skipper at 25 years old.

The Shubman Gill-led side would lock horns against the Ben Stokes-led England, and a new trophy is on the line. The Pataudi Trophy name was recently retired, and the trophy was renamed as the Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy, as per ESPNCricinfo. ECB has named it after two of the living legends of the game, Sachin Tendulkar and James Anderson.