'Mota Ho Jaaunga Waapas': Rohit Sharma's Hilarious Reaction To Yashasvi Jaiswal Offering Him Cake After IND vs SA ODI Series Win Goes Viral
Rohit Sharma scored 75 runs off 73 balls in the third and the final match of the India vs South Africa series that was played at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have continued to defy age and odds to constantly prove that they are still the best in the ODI format, and they have enough gas left in the tank to deliver on the grandest stage of them all, the ODI World Cup. Once rumoured to be non-committal, Rohit Sharma bagged the 'player of the series' award on the Australian tour, and Virat Kohli ended up achieving the same feat in the India vs South Africa series.
Rohit scored a total of 146 runs across the three Test matches, whereas Virat Kohli showed glimpses of his 2016 version and ended up scoring 302 runs from the three ODIs that were played in the series. Virat scored these runs at an average of 151.00 and with a strike rate of 117.05.
Rohit Sharma Turns Down Yashasvi Jaiswal Offering Him Cake
There are no questions about Rohit Sharma's credentials as a white-ball player, and as far as his leadership skills go, Rohit has enough to show that cements him as one of the greatest thinking minds of the sport. Rohit Sharma led India to an undefeated Champions Trophy win earlier this year under his leadership. The one thing that Rohit had been constantly called out about was his fitness, but unfortunately for his critics and haters, he has dropped a lot of weight and looks slimmer with every passing day.
A video is now doing the rounds on social media which shows Rohit Sharma turning down Yashasvi Jaiswal offering him cake. After the Indian team returned to their team hotel, Yashasvi Jaiswal cut the cake celebrating the team's victory as Virat Kohli watched. Rohit Sharma hilariously turned Jaiswal down by saying, 'mota ho jaaunga waapas.'
Watch The Video Here
Yashasvi Jaiswal Lights Up Vizag
Jaiswal is considered as one of the brightest future prospects of Indian cricket, but so far he hadn't been able to put up a credible performance in ODIs. Jaiswal recently answered his critics and brought up his maiden ODI century.
The Southpaw played a statement knock in the third and the final ODI of the South Africa series and scored a total of 116 runs off 121 balls.
