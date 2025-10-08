Rohit Sharma Ignores Gautam Gambhir; Credits Rahul Dravid at CEAT Cricket Awards For Champions Trophy Triumph

Rohit Sharma was at the CEAT Cricket Awards on Tuesday night in Mumbai and it was his transformation that stole the show. The former India captain received a special memento for leading India to the Champions Trophy crown earlier this year. While he went up on the dais to speak, he smartly ignored coach Gautam Gambhir for it. Instead, he credited Gambhir's predecessor Rahul Dravid for the win.

‘We carried it well’

“Those were the qualities that we tried to bring in and we thought it was a good method of just going and doing that repeatedly. Everyone enjoyed that process. Once we got over the line when we won the first game, we completely put that game aside and then started focusing on the next one. That was really good from the team and that is something that helped me and Rahul bhai when we were planning for the T20 World Cup, and then on to the Champions Trophy. We just carried it well,” Rohit said.

Rohit's ODI Future Uncertain

The former India captain had said that he wishes to play the 2027 ODI World Cup.