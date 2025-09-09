Rohit Sharma Injured? India's ODI Captain's Mumbai Hospital Visit Scares Fans | WATCH VIDEO

Rohit Sharma has not been in action for a while now and he recently visited Bengaluru's BCCI Centre of Excellence for a fitness test. He passed the test but then Rohit was spotted at a renowned Mumbai hospital on Mumbai evening and that is causing concern among the fans. Did he pick up an injury in Bengaluru? Is it an injury or something else?

Rohit was spotted entering the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on Monday evening and when Rohit spots the camera on him after getting off his car, he looks puzzled. While he was not seen in any physical discomfort, the clip has started a lot of speculations over his health. Here is the viral clip.

WATCH VIDEO

Meanwhile, there is no official word on the visit to the hospital by Rohit. Fans are eagerly waiting for his return and this clip has somehow set the cat amongst the pigeons. For the unversed, since the Champions Trophy earlier in the year - he has not featured in any kind of international cricket. Rohit and Virat Kohli only focus on ODI cricket as they have retired from the other two formats. There is much speculation over Rohit will play the 2027 ODI WC or not.

Will Rohit Play 2027 ODI WC?

It is too early to make a prediction now. His fitness would be taken into account and for him to remain fit for ODIs for the next two season without playing much competitive cricket would be difficult.