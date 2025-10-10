Shardul Thakur To Lead, Ajinkya Rahane And Sarfaraz Khan Named In Mumbai Squad For Ranji Trophy 2025-2026 Opener

Ranji Trophy 2025-2026: Experienced all-rounder Shardul Thakur has been named Mumbai's captain for their upcoming Ranji Trophy 2025-2026 opener against Jammu and Kashmir, starting from October 15 in Srinagar.

Shardul Thakur To Lead Mumbai, Replacing Ajinkya Rahane

Earlier on Friday, October 10, the Mumbai Cricket Association revealed the squad for the season opener. In the upcoming season, Shardul Thakur will be replacing Ajinkya Rahane as the new skipper of the side. Earlier, Rahane stepped down as the captain of Mumbai.

Mumbai have included some top names in the squad for the upcoming which will give them an upper hand over Jammu and Kashmir.

Sarfaraz Khan, Musheer Khan, Shivam Dube Bolster Mumbai's Batting Lineup

Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Musheer Khan, and Shivam Dube will strengthen the Mumbai batting lineup with their previous experience in red-ball cricket. Ayush Mhatre became a big name in domestic cricket at the age of 18 following his stunning performances. Mhatre played nine first-class matches, scoring 504 runs at a strike rate of 72.93.

Sarfaraz Khan has been a prominent name in domestic cricket. Sarfaraz played 55 first-class matches and 83 innings, amassing 4685 runs at a strike rate of 70.85 and an average of 65.98.

Sarfaraz's brother, Musheer Khan, will also bolster Mumbai's batting lineup. Musheer played nine first-class matches and 15 innings, scoring 716 runs at a strike rate of 47.89 and an average of 51.14.

Even though Shivam Dube has not played a Test match for Team India. But he has been a terrific run-getter in red-ball cricket. Dube played 25 first-class matches and 40 matches, amassing 1541 runs at a strike rate of 69.69 and an average of 44.02.

Mumbai have been the most successful team in the history of the Ranji Trophy. Mumbai won 42 Ranji titles.