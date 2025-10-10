Updated 10 October 2025 at 18:47 IST
Shardul Thakur To Lead, Ajinkya Rahane And Sarfaraz Khan Named In Mumbai Squad For Ranji Trophy 2025-2026 Opener
Mumbai announced their squad for the upcoming Ranji Trophy 2025-2026 season opener.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
Ranji Trophy 2025-2026: Experienced all-rounder Shardul Thakur has been named Mumbai's captain for their upcoming Ranji Trophy 2025-2026 opener against Jammu and Kashmir, starting from October 15 in Srinagar.
ALSO READ: Women’s Premier League Set To Go Major Reset, WPL 2026 Mega-Auction Likely To Take Place In November: Report
Shardul Thakur To Lead Mumbai, Replacing Ajinkya Rahane
Earlier on Friday, October 10, the Mumbai Cricket Association revealed the squad for the season opener. In the upcoming season, Shardul Thakur will be replacing Ajinkya Rahane as the new skipper of the side. Earlier, Rahane stepped down as the captain of Mumbai.
Mumbai have included some top names in the squad for the upcoming which will give them an upper hand over Jammu and Kashmir.
ALSO READ: IND vs WI: Yashasvi Jaiswal's Sensational Hundred Put India In Driver's Seat, Impressive Sai Sudharsan Piles More Misery On West Indies
Sarfaraz Khan, Musheer Khan, Shivam Dube Bolster Mumbai's Batting Lineup
Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Musheer Khan, and Shivam Dube will strengthen the Mumbai batting lineup with their previous experience in red-ball cricket. Ayush Mhatre became a big name in domestic cricket at the age of 18 following his stunning performances. Mhatre played nine first-class matches, scoring 504 runs at a strike rate of 72.93.
Sarfaraz Khan has been a prominent name in domestic cricket. Sarfaraz played 55 first-class matches and 83 innings, amassing 4685 runs at a strike rate of 70.85 and an average of 65.98.
Sarfaraz's brother, Musheer Khan, will also bolster Mumbai's batting lineup. Musheer played nine first-class matches and 15 innings, scoring 716 runs at a strike rate of 47.89 and an average of 51.14.
Even though Shivam Dube has not played a Test match for Team India. But he has been a terrific run-getter in red-ball cricket. Dube played 25 first-class matches and 40 matches, amassing 1541 runs at a strike rate of 69.69 and an average of 44.02.
Mumbai have been the most successful team in the history of the Ranji Trophy. Mumbai won 42 Ranji titles.
Mumbai Squad: Shardul Thakur (C), Ayush Mhatre, Akash Anand (Wk), Hardik Tamore (Wk), Siddhesh Lad, Ajinkya Rahane, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Tushar Deshpande, Sylvester D’Souza, Irfan Umair, Musheer Khan, Akhil Herwadkar, Royston Dias.
Published By : Aniket Datta
Published On: 10 October 2025 at 18:47 IST