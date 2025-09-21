Rohit Sharma & KL Rahul Feature In BCCI’s Training Video At CoE, Selection Clues Surface Ahead Of Australia ODI Series

Team India stars Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul were seen putting all their efforts into training for the upcoming assignments. The Indian cricketers are aiming to make a difference in whatever duties they are assigned by the BCCI.

With Rohit Sharma retired from Tests and T20Is, his sole focus remains on making himself a better player in the ODI circuit. KL Rahul is an all-format maestro who blends in to perfection with whatever task he has been handed. His emphasis would be on preparing for any challenge at hand.

Rohit Sharma & KL Rahul Train Vigorously At The BCCI CoE

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video featuring India stars Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul. The Indian cricketers were at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

The Indian cricketers underwent workouts with trainers assisting them inside the gymnasium, where they performed strength training regimens.

With key bilateral series lined up, Rohit and KL were seen working hard to keep themselves geared up and ready for action. Both of them looked in good shape.

Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul also went through batting simulations in the nets, where they honed their skills in various conditions that the BCCI Centre of Excellence could offer.

BCCI Offers Selection Hints With Sudden Rohit Sharma Post

Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, among other Indian cricketers, had visited the BCCI Centre of Excellence to undergo some pre-season assessments to test their readiness in the game.

According to reports, all the cricketers had passed the tests and were waiting for their selection for any upcoming home and away assignments.

The last time Rohit Sharma was in action for Team India was at the ICC Champions Trophy Final, where Team India defeated New Zealand to win the title. On the other hand, KL Rahul was part of India's squad in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, which ended in a historic 2-2 draw.

The video from the BCCI could be a selection hint for Team India's upcoming away ODI series against Australia, where both cricketers could be a part of the much-anticipated series.