Rohit Sharma Makes A Cheeky Appeal To Kuldeep Yadav Ahead Of T20 World Cup: 'Chup Chaap Ball Daal'

Rohit Sharma and Kuldeep Yadav during a practice session ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final match against New Zealand, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium | Image: ANI

Former India captain Rohit Sharma has made a hilarious appeal to ace spinner Kuldeep Yadav to focus on bowling and not appeal after every delivery.

The Indian cricket team, led by Suryakumar Yadav, has a significant task at hand as they will look to successfully defend the title. The Men in Blue had won the T20 World Cup title in 2024, breaking a decade-long trophy jinx under Rohit Sharma's captaincy.

The onus would be on the defending champions to deliver a commanding showcase as they welcome the T20 World Cup tournament on their home turf.

Rohit Sharma's Hilarious Plea to Kuldeep Yadav Ahead of T20 World Cup

Ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, Rohit Sharma was asked whether he would like to offer any advice to Kuldeep Yadav. Given his capabilities with spin bowling, he could be a major asset for the side.

Rohit Sharma, being his usual self, said that he has no advice for Kuldeep Yadav. Instead, he wants the spinner to bowl, as one cannot make appeals after every delivery.

"Koi advice nahi hai bhaisahab ko. Chup chaap apna ball daal. Aur peeche ja, on every ball you cannot appeal yaar. (No advice to this guy. Just bowl and go back. You cannot appeal on every ball)," Rohit Sharma said during an appearance on JioStar.

Rohit Sharma's remarks would remind fans of the hilarious on-field banter between Kuldeep Yadav and the former Indian skipper about taking the decision upstairs to the third umpire. Fans have loved the interaction between Rohit and Kuldeep.

India Have A Huge Task In T20 World Cup 2026

Defending the World Cup would not be a straightforward task for India, as there would be immense pressure to win it once again at home. Expectations are higher than ever, as India has been a dominant force in white-ball cricket, having won two ICC titles in the past two years. Following the T20 World Cup triumph, the Men in Blue won the Champions Trophy in 2025. Both titles came under Rohit Sharma's captaincy.