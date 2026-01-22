Titas Sadhu Ruled Out Of Remaining WPL 2026 Fixtures; Gujarat Giants Announce Jintimani Kalita As Replacement

Indian pacer Titas Sadhu has been officially ruled out of the remaining Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 season because of an unspecified injury. The Gujarat Giants had picked up the pacer in the WPL mega auction in November 2025.

The Gujarat Giants have had a torrid time in the WPL 2025 season so far. Despite beginning their campaign with consecutive wins, the Giants had a major slump in the next three fixtures as they were defeated in the competition. GG were affected by another setback with the injury to pacer Titas Sadhu.

Titas Sadhu Ruled Out Of WPL 2026; Jintimani Kalita Named As Replacement

The Women's Premier League released an official statement on Titas Sadhu. The Indian seamer will miss out on the remaining WPL fixtures because of an injury.

Following Titas Sadhu's injury, the Gujarat Giants have picked up a seam-bowling all-rounder, Jintimani Kalita, as an injury replacement. The left-handed batter and right-arm medium-fast bowler will join GG for INR 10 lakh.

Jintimani Kalita has previously played for the Mumbai Indians in the WPL and has appeared in 13 matches. The bowling all-rounder has picked up one wicket and scored six runs so far.

Notably, Titas Sadhu was picked up for INR 30 lakh by the Gujarat Giants in the WPL mega auction for the 2026 season. The Indian seamer was not in action for any matches in the ongoing WPL season.

Sadhu has previously represented the Delhi Capitals in seven matches over the past two seasons.

Titas Sadhu Has Had An Injury-Riddled Time

Titas Sadhu has had a troubling time for a while, as her career has been marred by injuries. The last time she was in action for the Indian women was in a three-match ODI series over a year ago. The seamer featured in just three WPL matches in that season.

Sadhu went on to miss out on the tri-series involving Sri Lanka, South Africa, and England's white-ball tour. She eventually made her competitive return in August, but another injury issue has put her on the bench once again.