'Rohit Sharma Not Done Yet' - Fans Request BCCI as Retirement Rumour Spread Like Wildfire

England vs India: There is much talk around Rohit Sharma's future in the ODIs. And all the talk started since Thursday evening. So, is it true? While not much can be said about it, fans have already started requesting the management to not allow this to happen. Most reckon Rohit still has a lot of cricket left in him and can contribute as well. To make matters worse, his bat has not been doing the talking. In the ongoing England series, he's only managed 37 runs in 2 innings. The bigger talking point? He's ditched his usual ultra-aggressive style, with a strike rate of just 54.41. Here is how fans are reacting to this piece of news.