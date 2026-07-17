Rohit Sharma to Retire From ODIs at Lord's? Here's What Coach Sitanshu Kotak Said

Ind vs Eng: From late on Thursday evening in India, the whispers that Rohit Sharma is set to retire started. So what is the truth, is Rohit actually pulling the curtains on his illustrious career? Following the game against England at Cardiff, India's assistant coach Sitanshu Kotak responded to the rumours.

ALSO READ: ICC Announces Major Revamp For World Cups

Coach Breaks Silence on Rohit's ODI Future

“I don’t think that a player of Rohit Sharma’s stature will be under pressure," Kotak told reporters after the second ODI between India and England in Cardiff.

“He’s too good a player to feel that. It’s true he hasn’t scored in two matches, but I don’t think that makes any difference. Today also it looked like he will probably get a good innings but that’s okay."

Advertisement

Despite Rohit's poor form, Kotak believed that the former India captain would bounce back to form at Lord's.

“See, honestly, I have played a lot of cricket and I have seen a lot of cricket," Kotak said. “On a day, there are a lot of batters I have seen, they don’t get that momentum what they are looking for, and that can happen. You might see completely different innings from Rohit Sharma at Lord’s."

Advertisement

Can India Clinch it at Lord's?