'Give Them A Gift': Rohit Sharma Opens Up On Rivalry With Australia, Gives Glimpses On What Went On Behind The Scenes After 2023 WC Loss

The date November 19 2023 still stings for all of India. It was the day when India's dream run in the 2023 ODI World Cup came to an end. India after going undefeated in the 2023 ODI World Cup met Australia in the final of the tournament. The match ended with India succumbing to a six wicket loss at the Narendra Modi Stadium. To make matters worse for the Indian fans, it was once again Travis Head who took the match away from India as he had previously done in the WTC final 2021-2023.

India Wanting To Kick Australia Out Of T20 World Cup

Indian ODI captain Rohit Sharma recently talked opened up on the mood in the dressing room after the loss against Australia in the final of the 2023 ODI World Cup. Rohit Sharma in an interview with Star Sports spoke about how Australia ruined the mood of the whole nation and the team on 19th November. He also talked about how India wanted to get back at Australia and got that opportunity in the 2024 T20 World Cup.

“Australia had ruined our and the whole country's November 19 in ODI WC Final, so we should also give them a gift. These kinds of things were talked about in the dressing room. We had it in our minds that if we win this match, Australia will be out of this T20 World Cup,” said Rohit Sharma in the interview.

India Defeats Australia In Back To Back ICC Events