Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli - Who is Better in ODIs? Ex-West Indies Star Dodges Big Question Smartly

Comparisons around Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli is a common thing among fans as they are among the best batters of the generation. Having called it a day in T20Is and Tests, the two stalwarts will only feature in ODIs. And that is why former West Indies cricketer Dwayne Smith was put on a spot during the ongoing Champions League T10 took place in Noida.

'Can't tell you that'

He was asked to pick one and he came up with a smart response to dodge the question. As per SportsYaari, Smith brushed off the question, saying, "I don't know, I can't tell you that."

Surely, Smith played it safe not trying to create unnecessary attention. Also what Smith did was, he kept fans guessing.

The two stalwarts last played for Team India in March, during the Champions Trophy final. While Rohit led the team to a win, Kohli played an integral role throughout the campaign. It is reported that Rohit would be there at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru for his fitness test on August 30, 31. On the other hand, Kohli has given no such confirmation about his availability for the test.

Rohit will not only undergo the Yo-yo Test, but also the Bronco test to get clearance for the 'A' series versus Australia. There is also much speculation that along with Rohit, Kohli may also participate in the IND A vs AUS A ODI series.

Will RoKo Retire in Australia?