Rohit Sharma Outlines His Expectations From Team India As Reigning Champions Ahead Of T20 World Cup

India's captain Rohit Sharma poses for a picture with the trophy after the team's win in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final match against New Zealand, in Dubai | Image: ANI

Former India captain Rohit Sharma shared his expectations for the Men in Blue's T20 World Cup squad and highlighted the need for them to compete as a sophisticated team and uphold discipline while representing the country and competing on the field.

Team India is the defending champion, having last won under Rohit Sharma's leadership and breaking the ICC title jinx after over a decade. The Men in Blue went on to win the Champions Trophy, laying its supremacy in white-ball cricket.

Rohit Sharma Lays Down His Expectations as Team India Prepares to Defend the Title

Having previously led India to two successful ICC title wins in the past, Rohit Sharma shared some ground rules for Team India. He expects the Men in Blue to remain classy and uphold discipline while on the ground for action.

Rohit added that he was particular about such things before talking about strategy with the team and that they need to be ambassadors for the country.

Advertisement

"I want the team to be seen as a very classy team. When you play on the ground, people should know that it’s the Indian team. So, behave and carry yourself well on the ground.

“These were the things I was always very particular about, and I always spoke about them before talking about field placements or what to do in batting, bowling, etc. I felt you have to carry yourself well because you’re playing a World Cup, you’re playing in India, everyone’s watching you, and we need to be ambassadors for the country,” Rohit Sharma said during an appearance on JioHotstar.

Advertisement

Team India All Set For World Cup Title Defence

Rohit Sharma also emphasised that it would be ideal to stay off social media to stand away from ludicrous discussions and block the outside noise during the title defence.

The Indian ODI cricketer added that while he followed the rules, he did not impose the rules on his teammates. Instead, they voluntarily opted to do so.

For the Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian cricket team, defending the T20 World Cup successfully would be key for them to maintain their dominant streak in T20I cricket. The board has already formed a dominant side and is expected to put up a valiant fight in the tournament.