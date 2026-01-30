Washington Sundar Making Steady Strides Towards India Comeback As T20 World Cup Approaches: Report

India’s Washington Sundar during a practice session ahead of the Third T20 match against Sri Lanka, at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune | Image: ANI

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup is just a few days away, and the anticipation is building up over the Indian cricket team, who will be defending the title at home.

With the tournament closing in, the injured cricketers are in a race against time to be fully fit. All-rounder Washington Sundar, in particular, is preparing himself to be fully fit for the marquee event.

Sundar looks to be well on track for a successful comeback in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Major Washington Sundar Update! India All‑Rounder On Track in Recovery

According to the Indian Express, Washington Sundar has resumed batting and is also expected to restart bowling in the next few days. The report added that the Indian all-rounder still has a slight fracture. However, it is not seen as an enormous concern, as the injury is healing as expected.

Advertisement

India all-rounder Washington Sundar is currently undergoing rehabilitation at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

Team India will assemble in Mumbai after wrapping up the New Zealand T20Is. The squad would engage in a warm-up fixture before kicking off its group-stage campaign for the T20 World Cup.

Advertisement

While Sundar is on track for a successful recovery, it is unknown whether he will be in action on their campaign-opening fixture or in the second game.

Tilak Varma Also Recovering Well, To Join India Camp Soon

In another positive update for Team India, young batter Tilak Varma is closing in on regaining full fitness before the T20 World Cup 2026 kicks off. The number three batter for India is expected to "link up" with the Men in Blue at Mumbai ahead of the T20 WC warm-up matches.

Having a credible off-spin bowling all-rounder like Washington Sundar could make a genuine difference in India's playing XI at the T20 World Cup. With India defending its title, it would require their players to remain fully healthy.

Also Read: Special Protection Units Deployed as Sri Lanka Steps Up Security for India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Encounter

Sundar could come in handy with his quality bowling in Indian pitch conditions during the powerplay overs. He also provides immense depth with the bat.