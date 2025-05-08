Rohit Sharma Retiring From Tests is Good Move For Indian Cricket. Here's Why

Rohit Sharma Retirement: While Rohit Sharma 's sudden retirement from Tests may have stunned many, but the writing was on the wall since he decided to drop himself from the fifth and final Border-Gavaskar Test in Australia earlier this year. Reports had earlier claimed that Rohit was very much interested in continuing to lead the side in the longer version of the game, but that is not to be as he threw in the towel via social media on Wednesday.

Rohit, who has led the side in the longer version as well, will not be seen in whites again. While that may be heartbreaking for many, one reckons Rohit retiring for Tests is the best thing to happen for Team India.

Rohit Sharma Retiring From Tests is Good Move

Age Factor: Certainly Rohit is not getting any younger, also he is not a spring chicken anymore. Fitness plays a massive role in modern-day cricket and that is where Rohit does not score big. Even in the IPL 2025 season, Rohit has tactically been used as an Impact sub by Mumbai Indians - which means, he does not field, and only bats. In a five-day game, the demands are different and that is where Rohit was not fitting in.

Time to Start Afresh: When India tour England for a five-match series, it will be the start of a new World Test Championship cycle. The cycle takes place over a period of two years. This could be another solid factor why Rohit decided to hang up his boots realising his body may not permit him to play five days of gruelling cricket over two seasons. Looks like a wise call!

ODI Superstar, Hitman: Without any shred of doubt, Rohit is a white-ball specialist - arguably the best of the generation. Now, he can personally focus on only one format, which would be good for him physically. In ODI cricket, he can play with no doubts in his mind. His experience at the top of the order would only help the side do well. Also, with Rohit leading the ODI side still, he could groom a few young players as well before he completely signs off from international cricket.

Rohit's Test Stats