Shreyas Iyer Gets 'Get Well Soon' Messages From Fans After Fatal Injury Sends Him in ICU

Ind vs Aus: In an unfortunate incident, India's ODI vice-captain Shreyas Iyer picked up an injury while taking a catch during the third and final ODI at the iconic Sydney Cricket ground on Saturday. He did complete the catch to remove Alex Carey, but in the process he hurt himself. After taking the catch, he was in excruciating pain as he held his chest. The medical team rushed in quickly and he was taken off the ground as he did not take any further part in the match.

"Shreyas Iyer sustained an injury to his left rib cage while fielding. He has been taken to the hospital for further evaluation and assessment of his injury," the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said in a statement during the third ODI at the SCG on Saturday.

The latest report suggests that he has not returned to India, instead, he has been shifted to the Intensive Care Unit in a Sydney-based hospital a couple of days ago after there was bleeding near his rib-cage area. As per a report on Cricbuzz, scans have revealed a laceration injury to the spleen. Fans are now praying for his recovery. Here is how fans are reacting to this development.

Advertisement

‘Get Well Soon’

What's Next For Iyer?

Meanwhile, it is not clear when will Iyer be released from the hospital in Sydney. He is being monitored closely. As per reports, he would be released from the hospital soon once the bleeding near his rib-cage stops. After that, he is likely to return to India where the rest of his treatment is expected to happen.

Advertisement