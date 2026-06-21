Rohit Sharma's ODI Spot in Trouble After Yashasvi Jaiswal's 110*? Shubman Gill Breaks Silence

Ind vs Afg: Yashasvi Jaiswal, who is in the side as a replacement for Virat Kohli, hit a blazing 110* off 86 balls. Does his good show mean Rohit Sharma's ODI spot is in danger? Captain of the Indian ODI team, Shubman Gill, has broken silence. Calling it a ‘good headache’, Gill revealed that the squad for the England tour would be announced today.

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‘Good kind of headache’

“I mean, it is a good kind of headache having all the players that are performing, and I think the squad will be announced tomorrow or the next couple of days. So, we will see the squad, and then we will have the best XI to put out anyway. I mean, we will see where everyone’s fitness is. If everyone is fit, like I said, we will see who is in the squad, and based on the squad, we will try to make the best XI possible,” Gill told reporters in the post-match press conference.

“Honestly, we all know he is a phenomenal player. And it’s not easy for any player. If all the players are available, he is the unfortunate one who sometimes misses out. And because Kohli was not available in the series, he had the opportunity; he got a couple of games, and he played really well today," Gill said after being awarded the Player of the Series.

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The series will kick off on July 1, starting with the first of five T20S, followed by a three-match One-Day International (ODI) series concluding in late July.

Meanwhile, star batter Virat Kohli remains sidelined with a hamstring injury sustained during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 final, where the Royal Challengers Bengaluru successfully defended their title.

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Kohli is likely scheduled to undergo a fitness test on June 26 ahead of the England series.