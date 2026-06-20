Team India Suffer Major Blow As Hardik Pandya Ruled Out Of England Series: Report

Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been ruled out of the upcoming England series due to an injury, sources confirmed to ANI.

The series will kick off on July 1, starting with the first of five T20S, followed by a three-match One-Day International (ODI) series concluding in late July.

Meanwhile, star batter Virat Kohli remains sidelined with a hamstring injury sustained during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 final, where the Royal Challengers Bengaluru successfully defended their title.

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Kohli is likely scheduled to undergo a fitness test on June 26 ahead of the England series.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced India's T20I squad and is expected to unveil the ODI squad soon.

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Pandya suffered a leg strain, which came after the back spasms that caused him to miss four of the Mumbai Indians' (MI) 14 games in the IPL.

During the IPL, Hardik did not inspire confidence with bat, ball and his captaincy. MI ended in the bottom half of the table, and Pandya could score just 206 runs in 10 innings at an average of 22.88 and a strike rate of 138.25 and could take just four wickets.

Pandya is also not a part of the ongoing three-match ODI series against Afghanistan. Ahead of the Afghanistan series, according to sources, Pandya had earlier been declared fit by the CoE and had also submitted his fitness report to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) two days before the scheduled departure.