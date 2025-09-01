Rohit Sharma's Retirement Delayed? India Captain's Unreal Transformation, Fitness Shows he is Extremely Serious About 2027 ODI World Cup

2027 ODI World Cup: Will Rohit Sharma play the ODI World Cup 2027 or not is the question after he called it a day from T20s and Tests. While not much can be said right now about this, Rohit has taken things in his own hands and is leaving no stone unturned. Rohit, who is arguably the best limited overs cricketer of the generation, is believed to be inclined to play the next ODI WC.

Now, the next ODI WC is still a couple of years away. The concern is - will he be able to remain for that event? Rohit is not playing cricket regularly since retiring from two formats and that is a concern.

Is Rohit Fit?

Over the years, fitness has been a concern with Rohit. A few days back, a picture of him at an airport went viral where he was seen having a paunch. In that viral picture, he did not look in good shape at all. But in a few days time, he has turned it around. In the latest picture doing the rounds, Rohit does not have the paunch which shows his unreal transformation in a matter of days. His hardwork also shows that he is serious towards his goal, that is to play the ODI WC.

Rohit CLEARS Fitness Test

Rohit was set to undergo a fitness test to get clearance for the Australia tour. As per a report, he has aced the fitness test and cleared it with ease. It is heartwarming to see him put in the hard yards at the age of 38. Multiple reports claim he is likely feature for India A against Australia A in three one-day matches at Kanpur on September 30, October 3 and 5.