Updated 1 September 2025 at 10:12 IST
Sanju Samson Almost Certain to Open in Asia Cup 2025 After KCL Heroics; Where Does Vice-Captain Shubman Gill Fit in?
Asia Cup 2025: How can you not have Sanju Samson in India's playing XI after such dominating performances in the KCL?
- Cricket
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
Asia Cup 2025: Sanju Samson is leaving no stone unturned ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 and making it really difficult for Gautam Gambhir and Suryakumar Yadav to ignore him. On Sunday, he hit a maverick 83 off 41 balls to help the Kochi Blue Tigers over the line against Alleppey Ripples. His whirlwind knock was laced with nine sixes and two fours.
In fact to make things difficult for the coach and the captain, he has amassed 368 runs in five innings at a staggering strike rate of 186.80. So, if Samson is going to open with Abhishek Sharma, where does Shubman Gill fit in? One reckons Gill cannot be ignored because as he is the vice-captain of the side.
If Samson Open, Where Does Gill Play?
Yes, this is the question in the minds of Gambhir and Suryakumar now. One thing is for sure that he will be in the XI. If Gill isn't opening, then he will probably slot in at No. 3 and that means Tilak Varma may have to make way. For the unversed, Varma has left the Duleep Trophy in order to prepare for the Asia Cup. Varma is currently the world No. 2 batter in the world, so leaving him also would be extremely unfair. It would be interesting to see what eventually happens.
Samson Ups His Game at The Right Time?
Samson has truly upped his game when it mattered.
Once the Asia Cup 2025 squad was announced, Samson would have realised he may lose out on his opening slot and hence he started getting runs and playing match-winning knocks. Today, given his form, Samson cannot be ignored.
Published By : Ankit Banerjee
Published On: 1 September 2025 at 10:05 IST