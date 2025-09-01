Sanju Samson Almost Certain to Open in Asia Cup 2025 After KCL Heroics; Where Does Vice-Captain Shubman Gill Fit in?

Asia Cup 2025: Sanju Samson is leaving no stone unturned ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 and making it really difficult for Gautam Gambhir and Suryakumar Yadav to ignore him. On Sunday, he hit a maverick 83 off 41 balls to help the Kochi Blue Tigers over the line against Alleppey Ripples. His whirlwind knock was laced with nine sixes and two fours.

In fact to make things difficult for the coach and the captain, he has amassed 368 runs in five innings at a staggering strike rate of 186.80. So, if Samson is going to open with Abhishek Sharma, where does Shubman Gill fit in? One reckons Gill cannot be ignored because as he is the vice-captain of the side.

If Samson Open, Where Does Gill Play?

Yes, this is the question in the minds of Gambhir and Suryakumar now. One thing is for sure that he will be in the XI. If Gill isn't opening, then he will probably slot in at No. 3 and that means Tilak Varma may have to make way. For the unversed, Varma has left the Duleep Trophy in order to prepare for the Asia Cup. Varma is currently the world No. 2 batter in the world, so leaving him also would be extremely unfair. It would be interesting to see what eventually happens.

Samson Ups His Game at The Right Time?

Samson has truly upped his game when it mattered.